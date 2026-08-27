This reporting is part of the newest season of “Schooled,” a WHYY News podcast that examines how technology is reshaping the educational experience in Pennsylvania’s schools.

Find “Schooled: Rewired” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

A bipartisan bill aiming to ban cellphone use from the start of the school day until dismissal in Pennsylvania’s K-12 schools nearly made it to Gov. Josh Shapiro’s desk, but lawmakers failed to agree on a final version.

Legislators in Harrisburg are expected to work on a resolution during the fall session. But even if they reach an agreement, schools would still have to decide how to enforce such a sweeping prohibition.

Would schools need to purchase lockable pouches and storage caddies to keep phones out of students’ hands throughout the school day?

Radnor High School and Hershey High School, a pair of early adopters of so-called bell-to-bell cellphone bans, have found success simply asking students to turn off their phones and keep them away.

“We’ve seen so much more social interactions since we’ve implemented this initiative,” said Joe MacNamara, principal of Radnor High School. “Kids are just face to face, having conversations, not buried in their phones. They’re talking to each other.”

In addition to the social benefits, MacNamara said the classroom data shows a decrease in over failures — although he was careful not to attribute the lion’s share of the improvement to the new cellphone policy.

At Hershey High School, students are asked to turn their phones off and keep them in a locker or their bookbag during the entire day. Derry Township School District Superintendent Stacy Winslow said the impact is tangible.

“We have seen a dramatic reduction in spillover conflict because kids are able to just put it away and have that cooling off time,” Winslow said.

How did Hershey and Radnor get here?

Hershey English teacher Shari Taylor-Stuckey, who has spent nearly four decades in the classroom, recalled first seeing a cellphone in class “many moons ago.”

“I remember thinking: What is this kid doing in my class with this cell phone?” she said.

Eventually, every student caught the cellphone bug. However, she said, things got worse during the advent of social media.

“Honestly, I became really frustrated as a teacher,” Taylor-Stuckey said. “I felt like I was not only trying to teach this lesson and to engage my students, but now I have this outside thing that I had to figure out — and I didn’t even totally understand all of its ramifications.”

She tried to take matters into her own hands.

“I actually had these plastic bins in the middle of the tables,” Taylor-Stuckey said. “I have round tables, so I’d have the kids take those cell phones out and put them in there. Now, not all kids would do that. Sometimes I would have the kids turn them off and put them up front.”

None of that worked, she said. Administrators and teachers finally decided enough was enough. Parents, however, gave feedback that ran the gamut of safety and access to their children.

“The bigger concern that came from the feedback from our families was that they didn’t want us spending money on pouches for the phones,” Winslow said.

With that in mind, the school drafted a bell-to-bell cell phone ban. All students would have to keep their phones off and away during the school day, either in a bookbag or their locker. There would be no fancy pouches or storage bins. Taylor-Stuckey was skeptical.

“I could not for the life of me figure out how we were going to get 1,200 kids to buy into this,” she said.