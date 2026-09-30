Parents sue Central Bucks School District, allege ‘concerted cover-up’ of abuse

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The parents of a 10-year-old boy are suing Central Bucks School District and several of its current and former employees over what they say was a “concerted cover-up” of abuses that their child and other students suffered at the hands of instructors in an autistic support classroom at Jamison Elementary School in 2024.

James Pepper, a former school board member, and his wife, Lisa Pepper, filed the federal civil rights lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

The complaint says the couple’s son, who is nonverbal, was subject to nearly 3,000 instances of illegal restraints, water restriction, corporal punishment, forced exposure to nudity and other abuses by a teacher and educational assistant over three months in the fall of 2024.

The district failed to immediately file a ChildLine report once the allegations of abuse were reported, and then left out the full extent of the abuses once a report was filed, per the lawsuit.

The complaint also alleges that the district then “falsely” reported to the community at large that its internal investigation found no evidence of abuse, among other actions that constituted a “cover-up.”

District spokesperson Michael Petitti told WHYY News in a statement that the district “has acknowledged what occurred in Classroom 119 at Jamison Elementary School during the fall of 2024,” and “took the actions within its power to discipline both those employees who committed these offenses, and those employees who failed to report them.”

In the second half of 2025, the district fired then-Superintendent Steven Yanni, David Heineman, who was principal of Jamison Elementary School at the time, and Alyssa Wright, then-director of special education.