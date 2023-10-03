Alfeia DeVaughn-Goodwin, an Army veteran and former Philadelphia Police officer, suggested restorative justice as a way for West Philadelphia’s business corridor to begin to heal and prevent damage in the future. “How do we get them to understand? This stuff has to be cleaned up — who’s supposed to clean this up, a ghost,” she said.

Tyrone Morris, a social worker and community leader, worried about what he called a “knee-jerk” response to disappointing rulings. “It seems like rage is the only way that we can kind of address that,” he said. “We’re all frustrated about a system where [violence] keeps happening. But at the same time we had to find an effective way to address it, because the anger and the burning [of] your own community hasn’t worked.”

The conversation concluded with a discussion of ideas surrounding investments in improving the quality of life for residents in the area. While no official plans were made, several in attendance suggested future discussions.

Tommy Blackwell, Purple’s husband, illustrated the dangers of looters destroying pharmacies, after several, including a Rite Aid at 53rd Street and Baltimore Avenue, were targeted across the city. “They don’t understand the importance if your grandmother doesn’t get that medicine out of that store that you just ruined … she could die tomorrow,” he said. “They don’t understand that because they don’t value life. They don’t value their own lives. We have to put value back into our community.”

Sam Searles is a Report for America corps member covering gun violence and prevention for WHYY News.

If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources online.