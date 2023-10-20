Schmidt, who now serves as Secretary of the Commonwealth, said it’s still difficult to hire poll workers due to the possibility of civil unrest.

“What we’ve seen is significant loss, not just across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania but across the country, of experienced election administrators leaving,” he said on WHYY’s “Studio 2.” “It’s a vulnerability when you have all this turnover, and it’s a vulnerability that these bad faith actors are exploiting it.”

A few days later, the Philadelphia Police Department received a tip from the FBI that two armed men were driving toward the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The police arrested the men, finding ammunition and multiple firearms in the car, and discovered they had links to far-right groups.

Pete Kurtz-Glovas at American University’s Polarization & Extremism Research & Innovation Lab said these incidents are part of a larger “extremist understanding of gun ownership.”

“We saw a lot of potential for violence in 2020, and then on Jan. 6 we really saw a lot of that come to fruition,” he said. “It speaks to what can happen when we adopt this belief that political violence is inevitable.”

Wintemute’s study highlighted a concerning relationship between firearms and political beliefs that has likely intensified since the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

A second UC Davis study, also conducted by Wintermute, found that people who carry loaded firearms in public on a regular basis and those who bought firearms during the pandemic were most supportive of political violence.

About 60% of people who “always or nearly always” carried a gun said it was very or extremely likely that they would be armed in a future situation where they considered political violence to be justified. Roughly 9% of this group said it was very or extremely likely that they would shoot someone.

Still, Wintemute believes there is hope of tamping down this threat.

“Most people say no to political violence,” he said. “They don’t say it loudly enough, which allows those who say yes to continue to live in a bubble thinking they might get away with it if they do it.”