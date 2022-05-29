The group that helps people cope with tragedy in Philadelphia is seeking some compassion from the people they serve.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s office is the first in the nation offering comprehensive advocacy and support services to survivors of homicide through their CARES unit.

CARES stands for Crisis Assistance, Response and Engagement for Survivors and has consolidated efforts to help those affected by homicides which had previously been done by numerous volunteer organizations. CARES team leader Melony Nelson says the group has been dedicated to the effort full-time.

The group provided support to over 450 families in 2020 and 216 as of June of last year, according to the DA’s website.

Nelson said their response teams are working around the clock because of the city’s violence situation.

“We are boots on the ground. We’re working every day. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday,” she said. “We are deployed to crime scenes. We do home visits. We are deployed to the hospitals. And we are offering free services to all of those affected by a homicide.”