Pennsylvania state lawmakers, judges and top executive branch officials will get a heftier salary increase in 2025 than the average Pennsylvanian saw over the past 12 months, under a state law that guarantees them automatic pay raises.

More than 1,300 officials — including Gov. Josh Shapiro, all 253 lawmakers and all seven state Supreme Court justices — will get a pay raise of 3.4% in 2025, under a state law that delivers automatic raises that match the federal consumer inflation figure for mid-Atlantic urban areas.

That percentage increase for state officials is about one-third higher than the 2.6% average wage increase for all private sector employees in Pennsylvania over the 12-month October-to-October period, according to federal data on hourly earnings.

The new, higher salaries are effective Jan. 1 for the executive and judicial branches and next week for lawmakers. It represents the fourth straight year that state officials saw a bigger percentage increase than private sector workers, compared with hourly earnings data.

Shapiro’s salary will rise to nearly $246,000. That puts him in line to be the second-highest paid governor in 2025, behind only New York’s governor.

Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, Treasurer Stacy Garrity, Auditor General Tim DeFoor and Attorney General-elect Dave Sunday will each get a boost that puts those offices’ salaries over $200,000 for the first time. The increase also applies to members of Shapiro’s Cabinet, with 17 agency leaders to get paid between $176,000 and $197,000.