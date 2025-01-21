Pennsylvania row officers to be sworn in, marking first time Republicans hold all three offices

Pennsylvania’s three statewide row officers will be sworn in to new four-terms on Tuesday, joining Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro in Harrisburg and marking the first time that the state’s voters elected Republicans to fill all three offices at the same time.

Treasurer Stacy Garrity and Auditor General Tim DeFoor will each be sworn in to a second four-year term, while Attorney General-elect Dave Sunday will be sworn in to his first four-year term.

They’ll take their oaths in separate, back-to-back ceremonies in the Forum Auditorium, across the street from the state Capitol. Shapiro was scheduled to attend.

The offices are often viewed as a springboard to running for higher office, and the row officers each have built-in watchdog duties that could affect how Shapiro governs.

For instance, a treasurer or auditor general must approve a general obligation bond issue, while both must approve a tax-anticipation note. Treasurers can block payments they see as illegal.

Attorneys general, meanwhile, must ensure all executive branch contracts are legal and can carry a governor’s policy agenda in the courts, such as in clashes with lawmakers or the White House. They also can use their statewide platform to amplify an opposition message.

The three of them will be in office at a time when there is considerable friction between Shapiro and the Republican-controlled state Senate over the pace of state spending.