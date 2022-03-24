The remnants of Ida brought at least seven tornadoes to the Philadelphia area and killed several people. The storm devastated businesses in Manayunk and filled Center City’s Vine Street Expressway with brown floodwaters. Hundreds of people were initially displaced.

Around 85 families — most of them in Montgomery County — are still living in hotels, Levy said, down from an initial count close to 500. Many of those stuck in hotels for months are unable to find new homes they can afford, and are struggling with the cramped, temporary living situations. It’s also taken months for some businesses to recover. FEMA staff continue to make phone calls to Ida survivors and distribute aid, Levy said.

A significant amount of federal assistance has already been approved to help Pennsylvanians recover. More than 83,000 households applied for FEMA assistance before the January deadline, according to the agency. FEMA approved more than $100 million in grants for housing assistance and other disaster-related expenses, like replacement of household items or medical bills. More than $50 million in low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration went to 1,150 households and 79 businesses in PA for damaged property. The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) paid PA policyholders more than $90 million for 1,827 claims filed to repair and rebuild flood-damaged property and contents.

The new money from HUD will go directly to the state and city, which can distribute it to residents, businesses, nonprofits and economic development agencies, according to Sen. Casey’s office. The money comes from the Community Development Block Grants for Disaster Recovery, and can be used for disaster relief including restoration of infrastructure and housing, as well as economic revitalization. City of Philadelphia officials are still learning about the grant and deciding how to spend it.

“Mayor Kenney appreciates the Governor and President’s urgency to bring much needed aid to our communities toward recovery for those negatively impacted by the effects of Ida,” said city spokesperson Joy Huertas in an emailed statement Tuesday. “As we learn more about the funding announced today from the Community Development Block Grant, we will work with local and state partners to determine how it can be utilized.”

The $5 million coming from FEMA could help prepare Pennsylvania for future disasters — a crucial investment as climate change causes more frequent and more intense flooding.