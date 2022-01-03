Michael Gower, executive director of the United Way of Gloucester County, said his organization has been working with people placed in temporary housing while applications for aid are still being processed and insurance companies are returning with their assessments.

He said the recovery has shifted from providing for storm victims’ most basic needs to helping them with mental health services, food and clothing, and transitional housing.

“We’re kind of in that situation where we’re trying to help people move forward, but actually understanding how they transition from that immediate basic relief to that kind of long-term recovery that they’re going to need to move forward,” he said.

Still time to apply for FEMA aid

Federal assistance was made available to 12 New Jersey counties where President Joe Biden signed major disaster declarations: Bergen, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Union, and Warren.

As parts of South Jersey dealt with tornadoes, North and Central Jersey saw flooding that killed 30 people.

Residents in those counties whose homes were directly damaged by Ida’s remnants now have until Jan. 5 to apply for assistance. FEMA spokeswoman Nikki Gaskins Campbell said those who have not yet applied for assistance should not delay.

“There’s a tendency to wait until the last minute,” she said, adding that many people assume that the deadline “is probably going to be extended,” which is not guaranteed. “You don’t want to be one of those individuals scrambling around at the last minute trying to apply for disaster assistance if you need it.”

So far, most of the disaster assistance registrations have come from Essex County, with more than 17,000 requests for aid. “A close second” is Bergen County, with more than 13,000 registrations, Gaskins Campbell said.

As of Thursday, more than $210 million had been paid out for the more than 42,000 individual assistance applications that had been approved.

Gaskins Campbell said people with insurance should file claims with those companies first before applying for FEMA assistance, calling it “their first line of defense.” She added that, by law, the agency cannot duplicate insurance payments.

“Essentially, you cannot double dip,” she explained. “For example, if someone receives damage to their roof as a result of Ida, if your insurance agrees to pay for that, you can’t then turn to FEMA and say, ‘OK, FEMA, I got this from my insurance, what are you going to give me?’”

The average grant the agency will give out is between $5,000 and $8,000. “We really want to get a roof over your head,” she said.

For longer-term assistance, people are referred to the Small Business Administration.

“A lot of people really get confused when we say Small Business Administration,” Gaskins Campbell said. “[People] say, ‘Wait a minute, I’m not a business owner.’ But during the disaster … the SBA actually provides small business loans to survivors to help in their road to recovery.”