Study finds regional disparities in buprenorphine distribution across Pa.

But studies show roughly 90 percent of people with addiction get no health care at all. In recent months, the Biden administration has announced new rules through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to change that. In June, Congress passed a measure eliminating the “x-waiver,” a bureaucratic barrier that precluded many physicians from prescribing buprenorphine.

Researchers and practitioners say these reforms have made it easier for doctors in Pennsylvania to prescribe the drug to patients. That doesn’t, however, change the fact that relative to the need, there are not enough professionals prescribing buprenorphine.

“Even with the increase in [distribution in] more rural areas, there continues to be a challenge in finding providers,” said researcher Brian Piper, a professor of neuroscience at Geisinger and one of the study’s authors.

Piper said the less impressive increases in buprenorphine distribution to densely populated areas of the state were troublesome. Among U.S. counties with a population of more than 1 million people, Philadelphia and Allegheny counties ranked highest in rates of opioid-related deaths in 2016.

But Margaret Jarvis, the Chief of Addiction Medicine at Geisinger Health System in northeastern Pennsylvania, said that may have more to do with the fact that medication-assisted treatment services, like methadone clinics, were already up and running in those places by 2010—the year the study began.

Jarvis said with that foundation, the distribution of buprenorphine by weight might not have changed as dramatically throughout the duration of the study as it would in a rural area, where services were not already established at the start of the study.

Since the data is measured in kilograms of buprenorphine, and not by the number of prescriptions or patients treated, it’s hard to know just how many more people were helped as distribution increased, Jarvis added.

Still, Jarvis said urban areas must also expand access to buprenorphine, especially as the highly-potent opioid fentanyl remains “ubiquitous in the street drug supply.”

“It is really, really hard to get away from and it is so much more deadly than the other opiates,” she explained. “It means that there are people whose disease is progressing much faster than it would have if our drug supply were still mostly heroin.”