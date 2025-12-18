Ask Governor Meyer | WHYY & DPM | 12/18/2025

Ask Governor Meyer is a chance for Delawareans to hear directly from their governor and ask questions in real time. WHYY’s Shirley Min leads this hour-long discussion.

In our December edition, we break down this week’s controversial vote to redistrict Wilmington-area schools, probe plans for the divisive Caesar Rodney statue, and take a closer look at a proposed ordinance to ban panhandling in Dover.

Guests:

Sarah Mueller, Delaware Politics Reporter at WHYY News

Tom Byrne, News Director at Delaware Public Media

Ask Governor Meyer is produced by WHYY and Delaware Public Media, with editorial independence from the governor’s office.