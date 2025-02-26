Immigration and fears of mass deportations

Concerns over immigration enforcement and protections for undocumented Delawareans was another focus of the town hall, as residents voiced growing fears over mass deportations and family separations.

Coons told attendees that Gov. Matt Meyer is closely collaborating with local law enforcement and advocacy groups to prevent unnecessary and disruptive immigration raids.

“There are lots of families who I hear are scared of being arrested in a raid and then separated from their children,” Coons said. “As a result, they’re not taking advantage of health services or educational opportunities. The governor is trying to, in partnership with local governments and the [American Civil Liberties Union] of Delaware and the attorney general, communicate more broadly about what the expectations and standards are here in Delaware for any cooperation or refusal to cooperate with ICE, but that’s mostly a state and local matter.”

After rallies across the state advocating for immigrant protections — some even calling for Delaware to become a sanctuary state — the delegation outlined what the state has done and what more could be considered.

McBride noted that such decisions lie with state and local lawmakers, but stressed that Delaware should focus on community safety over strict immigration enforcement.

“What I can tell you is that we are working to ensure that law enforcement’s resources are not being misused for draconian family separation or mass deportations that exceed both federal law and what our priorities should be at the local and state level,” she said.

Jennings reinforced existing legal protections for undocumented residents, adding that while immigration arrests in Delaware have involved those accused or convicted of crimes, mass deportations have not occurred, though she fears that could change.

“The immigration arrests that have occurred in Delaware to date have been largely people who have been accused of or convicted of qualifying crimes,” she said. “What has not happened to date is mass deportation, mass roundups of individuals, but I think that is going to happen in the future. President Trump is under a lot of pressure right now because he promised all of these mass deportations, and the numbers aren’t adding up. He isn’t meeting his numbers, so to speak. In not meeting his numbers, he is feeling like he needs to up the ante.”

She also highlighted ongoing efforts to protect birthright citizenship for children of undocumented parents.

“We are fighting for that right now,” Jennings said. “The 14th Amendment protects them. Most constitutional scholars, including the judges who have heard these cases, absolutely believe that the 14th Amendment guarantees birthright citizenship. But we will continue to be vigilant because we know this fight is far from over.”

As the town hall drew to a close, the delegation encouraged residents to raise their voices about what is happening in their communities.

“The single most powerful thing you can do is to help us bring your stories to Congress to illustrate the harm and consequences of this administration’s actions,” McBride said.