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Ben Wallace keeps a pouch of naloxone, the medication that reverses opioid overdoses, in his car’s glove box.

“Just in case, God forbid, I ever encounter somebody who’s experiencing an overdose,” Wallace told WHYY News.

Wallace has never needed to administer the antidote but said he keeps it handy because of his empathy for people in active addiction.

Wallace also keeps people with addiction, especially those hooked on ultra-potent opioid fentanyl, at the forefront of his mind when he’s doing his job — U.S. attorney for Delaware.

As the state’s chief federal law enforcement officer, Wallace relishes the challenge of locking up dealers of fentanyl, which is at least 50 times more potent than heroin. Fentanyl often appears in illegal street drugs, mixed with heroin, cocaine, counterfeit painkillers and even marijuana, so many users don’t know they are injecting, snorting or smoking the lethal drug, Wallace said.

“It’s a huge focus for us, because the drug itself is just so dangerous,” Wallace said, noting that his office’s fight against fentanyl is part of a nationwide agenda for U.S. attorneys.

President Donald Trump has often railed about the ravages of fentanyl, and in December his administration classified fentanyl as a “weapon of mass destruction.” That declaration occurred just days before Delaware’s federal judges appointed Wallace to lead the office where he’s worked since 2023.

Even before then, his office had intensified its collaboration with the Delaware Attorney General’s Office on a host of cases investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and local police agencies.

“I’m sure you’ve seen [press releases about] a guy found with a small quantity of fentanyl, maybe a gun,” Wallace said. ”Sometimes that could be a state case, but we really, really are dedicated to trying to combat this. And so we’re taking cases that we haven’t had the bandwidth to take in the past and it’s part of a renewed focus for us in this area.”

Fentanyl’s impact has been devastating in Delaware, where the drug is often found in the bloodstreams of overdose victims.

Delaware had the nation’s second-highest rate of accidental drug overdoses in 2023, according to the latest available federal statistics. That year, 527 people died from overdoses, state statistics show. The number fell to 338 in 2024 — a 36% drop. Preliminary figures for 2025, which state officials are now finalizing, show a further reduction to 316 overdose deaths.

Wilmington City Councilwoman Zanthia Oliver said that, despite the recent dip in fatalities, fentanyl continues to ravage the East Side area she represents.

“You see the ambulance pulling up” after overdoses, Oliver said. “One young lady did overdose about two or three weeks ago with her baby in her hands. It’s just a real serious problem.”