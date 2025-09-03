What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Every morning when he woke up, Dwayne Fountain sent his employees text messages with a single word — “motivation” — and an emoji of a flexed bicep.

The hulking middle-aged weightlifter and self-proclaimed personal trainer engendered awe among his workers, who called him “OG” and “Big Homie.”

The daily exhortations Fountain sent had nothing to do with encouraging fellow fitness buffs, however.

They were demands for his crew to sell more fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and xylazine.

And sell they did.

Their efforts put Fountain atop a thriving drug distribution network in Delaware, one supplied primarily by a Mexican cartel that routed his fentanyl through California and Scranton, Pennsylvania, federal court records show.

Fountain was known for mixing fentanyl, an ultra-deadly opioid, with other drugs to create his own potent brands, such as “ONE DAB,” which were stamped with an image of a panda wearing red shorts. Another fentanyl mix was called “Track Hawk.”

He even kept an industrial kilogram press at his $500,000 home in Middletown’s Willow Grove Mill neighborhood, which he used to repackage the concoctions back into bricks. He’d keep large quantities of drugs, as well as scales and mixing agents, in his rental unit on Varsity Lane at School Bell Apartments in Bear, where a teenage boy who is one of his 15 children lived with his mother.