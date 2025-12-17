What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Delaware has a new U.S. attorney, but the change of leadership occurred without the legal drama and tumult that has tainted the Trump administration’s picks in New Jersey, Virginia and other states.

The transition in Delaware was formalized Friday morning when the state’s federal judges — for the second time in a month — rejected President Donald Trump’s loyalist and handpicked appointee, former state Republican chair Julianne Murray.

The judges instead installed Murray’s first assistant, Benjamin Wallace, to the post that prosecutes gang violence, narcotics rings, wire fraud, tax evasion and a host of other federal crimes.

Murray told WHYY News she stepped down Thursday after about five months on the job, paving the way for Wallace to be appointed.

She said she did so for the stability of the office and to protect the integrity of ongoing investigations. She also acknowledged her days were likely numbered and that ongoing cases could be threatened if a criminal defendant challenged the legality of her holding the post.

That’s because the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia, whose decisions cover Delaware, ruled Dec. 1 that U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi had illegally named former Trump personal attorney Alina Habba as New Jersey’s acting U.S. attorney after her 120-day interim term ended — the same process used with Murray.

Two criminal defendants in New Jersey had lawsuits challenging Habba’s right to hold the job there.

Habba stepped down last week and joined Bondi’s staff in Washington, D.C.

Murray will remain in the Delaware U.S. attorney’s office, as Bondi has named her an executive assistant U.S. attorney.

“It’s very very important to me to continue the work of that office,” Murray said, specifying her initiative targeting gun crimes in Sussex County, where she lives.

Bondi’s office did not respond to a request for comment about the shakeup in the Delaware office.

Wallace is a native Delawarean who attended the University of Virginia and Yale Law School. He previously clerked for federal judges, worked in the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel and was a partner at a law firm in Washington, D.C. He joined the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s Office in 2023.

Wallace told WHYY News he’s grateful for the opportunity and lauded Murray for vacating the post. Murray had named him her first assistant soon after taking the job in July.

“It’s a testament to Delaware that we were able to find a solution that is going to best serve the state. And that’s really in large part a credit to Julie,” Wallace said.

“When she saw the 3rd Circuit decision, she was really thinking about the office first and about how to protect our cases from the significant litigation risk that that decision created. In the best tradition of the cooperative spirit of Delaware, [her decision] saved what would potentially be some pretty significant headaches in the office.“

Murray agreed with Wallace’s assessment.

“I was concerned that there was not a legal path that could justify my staying as the acting U.S. attorney and that it would certainly open up legal challenges,” Murray said.

Murray said the office is in excellent hands with fellow Republican Wallace, whose father, Paul Wallace, is a Delaware Superior Court judge.

“Ben is terrific. I have not one negative thing that I could possibly say about Ben,” Murray said. “I obviously think the world of him.”