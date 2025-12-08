Alina Habba, U.S. attorney for New Jersey, is stepping down

Habba’s resignation comes a week after a federal appeals court ruled that she is disqualified from serving in an “acting” capacity.

Alina Habba, President Donald Trump's pick

FILE - Alina Habba, President Donald Trump's pick to be the interim U.S. Attorney for New Jersey, speaks with reporters outside the White House, March 26, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

Alina Habba announced on social media Monday that she is stepping down as U.S. attorney for New Jersey.

In a social media post, Habba said she was stepping down to “protect the stability and integrity of the office.”

“Do not mistake compliance for surrender,” she said. “This decision will not weaken the Justice Department and it will not weaken me.”

Habba, who previously served on President Donald Trump’s personal legal team, has been the state’s top federal prosecutor since March. When her 120-day interim term ended in July, federal district judges in New Jersey chose not to extend her appointment and instead selected her deputy, Desiree Leigh Grace, to replace her.

But Trump’s Attorney General Pam Bondi fired Grace and reappointed Habba through a series of procedural moves.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, ruled in August that Habba had been unlawfully in her position since July. He stayed his decision, pending appeal.

Last week, the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit in Philadelphia upheld a lower court ruling that Habba’s re-appointment as U.S. attorney was illegal. A three-judge panel, with two appointees of former President George W. Bush, made the unanimous decision.

Habba said she will continue at the U.S. Justice Department as senior advisor to the attorney general for U.S. attorneys. Before being appointed U.S. attorney, she served as White House counselor.

