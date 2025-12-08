From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Alina Habba announced on social media Monday that she is stepping down as U.S. attorney for New Jersey.

In a social media post, Habba said she was stepping down to “protect the stability and integrity of the office.”

“Do not mistake compliance for surrender,” she said. “This decision will not weaken the Justice Department and it will not weaken me.”

Habba, who previously served on President Donald Trump’s personal legal team, has been the state’s top federal prosecutor since March. When her 120-day interim term ended in July, federal district judges in New Jersey chose not to extend her appointment and instead selected her deputy, Desiree Leigh Grace, to replace her.