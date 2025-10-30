From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Pennsylvania has seized 50 million doses of fentanyl this year, with nearly 27 million of them coming from the Philadelphia area, according to state Attorney General Dave Sunday.

Sunday was joined on Wednesday by representatives from various law enforcement agencies throughout the region, as well as the FBI and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The announcement came less than a week after 33 people were indicted following a drug raid in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood.

“We are here today again, united in a common mission to stop the flow of fentanyl, and to hold accountable the predatory traffickers that are profiting from this death and destruction,” Sunday said. “Fentanyl has replaced heroin as the opioid most commonly found in the commonwealth and it’s not even close. The numbers are absolutely staggering.”