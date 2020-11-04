Biden, Booker victorious in N.J.’s mostly mail-in election

Election Day went according to plan for Democrats Joe Biden and Cory Booker, who won at the top of the ticket in New Jersey’s first mostly mail-in election.

Biden will pocket the state’s 14 electoral votes, and Booker will head back to Washington for a second full term. Their victories confirm Democrats’ firm control of the state’s presidential electors and the party’s lock on Senate seats.

Biden defeated Republican President Donald Trump, while Booker won against Rik Mehta, a business executive with a law degree and a doctorate in pharmacy, who staunchly supported the president.

Booker is the former mayor of Newark, the state’s biggest city, and a national political figure who unsuccessfully challenged Biden and other Democrats for the presidential nomination this year.

He spent some of his final days campaigning in other states with close Senate races, just one sign of how optimistic he was about his own race against Mehta.

New Jersey has not elected a Republican to the Senate since Clifford Case in 1972.

Booker won a special election in 2013 after the death of Democrat Frank Lautenberg. He won his first full term in 2014.