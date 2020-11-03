N.J. voters weigh constitutional amendment to legalize marijuana

New Jerseyans casting their ballots in the general election will also get to weigh in on whether the state should legalize recreational marijuana.

If passed, the Garden State would join eleven other states and Washington, D.C. in having legal recreational cannabis.

Proponents tout the social justice benefits of legalization in a state where Black residents are 3.5 times more likely to be arrested for possessing the drug than their white counterparts, according to the ACLU-NJ.

“We don’t want to saddle people with criminal convictions for the rest of their lives for something that most of the country believes should be legalized,” said Amol Sinha, executive director of the ACLU-NJ.