For decades, federal funding has served as the backbone for HIV prevention, treatment, and support services across the country. But with the Trump administration’s Health and Human Services Department canceling an array of grants related to HIV research, the stability of these critical programs hangs in the balance. It’s especially concerning in smaller states like Delaware, where community-based organizations often bridge the health care gap.

The possible rollback of program funding could sharply limit access to life-saving medications like PrEP – a daily pill that drastically reduces the risk of HIV transmission – while also slashing outreach resources that reach marginalized groups, including LGBTQ+ individuals, Black and Latino populations, and people experiencing homelessness.

Delaware is already feeling the strain of these changes. Programs that once relied on steady federal support now face tough decisions about how to continue serving those in need.

“There’s roughly 4,000 people in Delaware living with HIV as of right now,” said Tyler Berl, executive director of the Delaware HIV Consortium. “If you think about it in terms of Delaware’s population, that’s roughly one out of every 250 Delawareans currently living with HIV. HIV is found in every ZIP code in every county across our state and it impacts all of our communities.”

At the heart of advocates’ concerns is the potential dismantling of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Division of HIV Prevention, which currently provides between $700 million and $1.3 billion to support national prevention efforts.

“In terms of impact here in Delaware roughly $1.1 million comes from the CDC Division of HIV Prevention to the Delaware Division of Public Health. It funds roughly virtually their entire HIV prevention apparatus [including] both tracking and epidemiology surveillance of HIV and HIV outbreaks here in Delaware,” Berl said. “But also through things like the entire community-based response for HIV prevention.”

That funding also supports free testing, educational efforts, distribution of condoms and other safe sex supplies, and access to PrEP.

The Delaware HIV Consortium, the state’s longest-running organization focused on fighting the epidemic, receives about $50,000 of that money to guide individuals through the PrEP process.

“So if someone’s interested in the drug PrEP, we would link them to care and help them overcome all the barriers to stay on PrEP so they can stay HIV negative,” Berl said.