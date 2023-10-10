Philly-area parents search for RSV antibody shots as winter approaches

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Anna Christensen gave birth to her daughter in Philadelphia in January of 2023, one month prematurely.

The baby had lung issues and spent nearly four weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit on oxygen. Hospital staff told Christensen that her daughter’s early health challenges would make her vulnerable for future ones.

“When she left the NICU, we were basically told that when she gets RSV or COVID or the flu, you can plan to be back in the hospital just because of the way that her lungs started out,” Christensen said.

So, Christensen felt relieved when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a single-shot monoclonal antibody treatment in July that could protect babies from RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus.

It’s a preventative drug for RSV, which is the leading cause of hospitalizations for thousands of infants and newborns every year. It typically causes no more than a mild cold in healthy older kids and adults.

Christensen said it was a no-brainer that her daughter would get the shot. The family didn’t want to chance that their youngest could end up back in the hospital, hooked to oxygen and medications.

But now that fall is here, Christensen and other families are still searching for answers to basic questions, like when and where can they get the shots, what will insurance cover, and will their children be eligible?

Doctors and health care providers say they don’t have some of those answers yet, and predict that it’ll be another year before the new antibody treatment is widely available to most families.

“I think we’re all aware that this will be a bit of a transition year,” said Dr. Lori Handy, a pediatric infectious disease expert at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “We won’t get full uptake. We won’t be able to get to every single person that we want to, just because implementing in a short time period is challenging.”

Excitement, and then a frustrating wait

Nearly everyone becomes infected with RSV, often multiple times, in their lifetime. Most people easily manage and recover.

But when an RSV infection spreads to the lower respiratory tract, it can cause pneumonia or bronchiolitis. Older people, those with immunocompromised or chronic conditions, and babies are at the highest risk of complications.

Between 58,000 and 80,000 children younger than 5 years old are hospitalized with RSV every year in the U.S., and about 300 die, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new monoclonal antibody medication for newborns is nirsevimab and sold under the brand name Beyfortus. It is not a vaccine, but is administered as an injection into the arm or leg. It mimics the immune system’s ability to fight infection and provides short-term protection against the virus for at least five months.

The CDC recommends one dose for infants younger than 8 months who are born during or entering their first RSV season, which runs from about October to May.

Another dose is also recommended for children 8 through 19 months who are at high risk of respiratory complications.

Clinical trial data showed that the antibody treatment reduced severe RSV illness by 82% and 70% in babies 3 months and 6 months old, respectively.

Christensen said she remembers feeling excited about the shot’s efficacy. But that excitement eventually gave way to frustration as the seasons changed and she started looking for this shot for her now 8-month-old daughter.

“People are really pushing it, and then you go to ask your pediatrician for it and they don’t have it. They don’t know when they’re going to get it,” she said. “They’re giving you all the information they have and that information is very limited. And then your baby ages out of it. It’s frustrating to have that sort of delay cause barriers to access.”