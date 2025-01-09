Starting strong in 2025: How to build a fitness routine that will last

Ready to make this year your healthiest yet? Many of us start the new year with fitness goals. We’ll explore the physical and mental benefits of exercise, whether it’s weightlifting, cycling, jogging, or simply adding more movement to your day. We’ve also gathered advice from our listeners in the Greater Delaware Valley on staying motivated, breaking through workout ruts, and the life-changing impact of exercise.

Guests:

Ben Kenyon, veteran NBA performance coach.

Gretchen Reynolds, writer of the “Your Move” column for The Washington Post.