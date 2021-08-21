Hershey native Pulisic tests positive for virus ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has tested positive for COVID-19 less than two weeks before United States players begin reporting for camp ahead of their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said Friday that the 22-year-old American had tested positive and was in self-isolation, ruling him out of Sunday’s game against Arsenal.

“Unfortunately I tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week,” Pulisic wrote Friday in a message on his Instagram Stories. “Thankfully I’m fully vaccinated and I have no symptoms so far. Can’t wait to get back in action! Thank you for your support.”