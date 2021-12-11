COVID-19 boosters on backburner for most U.S. pro sports leagues

NFL and NHL officials are instead touting current vaccination rates above 90% as the reason virus cases so far have largely been mild or asymptomatic. MLB is in a lockout that has cut off contact with players, but even before that there was no vaccine mandate or road map to add boosters.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has recommended booster shots for those 16 and older. None of the major four North American pro sports leagues has a vaccine mandate.

“We’re not at that point yet,” NHLPA executive director Don Fehr said when asked about making boosters count as being fully vaccinated for the league’s approximately 700 players. “We’re obviously in ongoing consultation with our doctors and when and if they say, ‘Look, all things considered we think this is what should be done or needs to be done or is a good idea if individuals want to do it,’ that’s what we’ll transmit to players.”

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said a plan similar to the NBA’s had not yet been discussed. The NHL has 99.9% of players on active rosters vaccinated and is recommending but not requiring boosters.

“Obviously (boosters are) becoming more highly recommended every day, so obviously we have encouraged the clubs and the players to get boosters at their earliest possible date,” Daly said. “Whether it becomes part of the definition of fully vaccinated, I’m not sure it will or won’t. That’s going to be a decision ultimately made by the medical professionals.”

New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello, whose team along with Ottawa was shut down by the NHL, said boosters were made available and the uptake was high.

“Most of our players have received a booster shot at this point,” Lamoriello said. “We had no pushback on any of our recommendations with the vaccination, whatever it might have been — whether it was Pfizer, whether it was Moderna, whether it was Johnson & Johnson. Whatever their choice was, we tried to make it available.”

The NBA told teams that those who do not receive an additional vaccine dose by Dec. 17 would be subject to stricter protocols, which can include extra testing. The league said as of this week 60% of NBA players and staff have received a booster shot.

“If you can get it, you should get it,” said Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers, whose team has dealt with a number of COVID-19 player absences. “(We should send) any good message we can send about it in doing the right thing.”

The NFL, which reports 94.4% of players are fully vaccinated, is also not yet making a booster shot part of its protocol. “Obviously the public health guidance is moving us towards embracing the boosters,” chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills told NFL Network last week.