The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania issued a ruling Wednesday which would have effectively paused the closure of the now-shuttered Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill.

But with Crozer Health, Delaware County’s four-hospital system, facing a financial tailspin, the decision comes months, if not years, too late.

“It just breaks my heart,” said Angela Neopolitano, who worked as a nurse at DCMH for 41 years. “I’m glad that I feel vindicated that I was right in the long run. They should have never closed that — and they did.”

Prospect Medical Holdings, Crozer’s California-based parent company, filed for bankruptcy Jan. 11. The company did not respond to a request for comment. Any hope of DCMH reopening in the future is all but dead.

In September 2022, Prospect announced its plans to transition DCMH into a behavioral health hospital. The move was met with immediate community backlash. The Foundation for Delaware County sued Prospect in the Delaware County Court of Common Pleas, arguing the plan was a breach of an agreement in which Prospect promised not to close its hospitals before 2026.

The Foundation sought a preliminary injunction to halt the closure — to which the court obliged in October 2022. However, the effect of the ruling was short-lived. The Pennsylvania Department of Health ordered the facility to close in November 2022, citing inadequate staffing.

Then-Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro asked the court to hold Prospect in contempt for failing to address the staffing issues at the hospital.

In May 2023, the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court overturned the lower court’s decision, subsequently voiding the preliminary injunction, and the Foundation appealed. Later that year, the state Supreme Court announced its decision to review the case.

“Because we conclude the Commonwealth Court misapplied the standard of review, and the record contains ‘apparently reasonable grounds’ to support the trial court’s order, we reverse the order of the Commonwealth Court and remand for further proceedings,” Justice Sallie Mundy wrote in the majority opinion.