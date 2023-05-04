Philly mayoral candidates were asked to respond to the arts sector. Only 2 did

Many of these questions were raised in the two mayoral forums that focused on the arts. This format gave the candidates a chance to reveal more depth to their answers, than the soundbite-oriented answers they gave in the fast-paced setting of a forum.

“There is one thing that I thought was pretty disappointing, was this constant repeating of the artist’s contribution to the creative economy, and this notion that artists’ value only comes from how we can generate revenue,” said Liu. “If we’re in business: Sure. But we’re not in business. We’re in civic and community development.”

An effort like this, to have mayoral candidates respond directly to questions from people who work in the arts, is rarely if ever done. Silzle said there is an urgency in this election cycle for something like Artists in Democracy, citing the devastating effect of the pandemic, the attempt to zero out the Culture Fund by the current administration, and the loss of several arts-friendly council members who left their seats to run for mayor.

“We don’t have those people on Council who have a history of understanding the funding for the arts and PCF,” said Silzle. “It feels like there’s so much change that we really wanted to activate the arts community, and individual artists specifically, in this project.”

Silzle noted that of the four former council members who quit to run for mayor, none responded to the questionnaire.

The posting of the final questions and their answers is the end product of Artists for Democracy. At least for now. The partners don’t know if their work will tip any scales in the upcoming election, but Liu believes it lays the groundwork for how City Hall and the arts community might be able to work together to address civic concerns like gun violence, public safety, drugs, and education.

“We saw a possibility to get artists involved, and also to get mayoral candidates involved,” Liu said. “We think that everybody wants to work together, but they’re just not quite sure how. We’re trying to illuminate a path.”

This story is a part of Every Voice, Every Vote, a collaborative project managed by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Lead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation with additional funding from The Lenfest Institute, Peter and Judy Leone, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Harriet and Larry Weiss, and the Wyncote Foundation, among others. Learn more about the project and view a full list of supporters here.