Philadelphia 250

Historic Philadelphia expands Revolutionary War performers for America’s 250th celebrations

Historic Philadelphia has hired more performers to populate Old City for the semiquincentennial.

Johanna Dunphy (left) speaking to Kaitlin Healy (right) and others

Kaitlin Healy (right) is a new performer with Historic Philadelphia who will perform at the Betsy Ross House as a colonial-era laundress named Susanna Cooke. She is getting notes from longtime historic performer Johanna Dunphy (left). (Peter Crimmins/WHYY)

This summer, expect more huzzahs as folks dressed in chitterlings go boguing around Old City.

Anticipating increased interest in the nation’s 250th birthday, Historic Philadelphia Inc. is adding more 10 performers, including costumed characters portraying Revolutionary War heroes such as James Forten, David Rittenhouse and Julia Stockton Rush. Keeping with tradition, there will also be plainclothed storytellers stationed at the designated “Once Upon a Nation” outdoor benches.

“Our History Makers don’t break character,” said Amy Needle, president and CEO of the organization, which stations costumed historic characters out on the cobbled stone streets.

“If you want to take a selfie with one of our History Makers, they may say, ‘Oh! A portrait!’ and will pose with you,” she said. “When someone asks a History Maker a question, like, ‘Where’s the best cheesesteak?’, they might, in a fun way, be able to direct you.”

Johanna Dunphy teaching new performers
Johanna Dunphy, a longtime Historic Philadelphia actor, leads new performers through miming games to get them ready for the 2026 tourism season. (Peter Crimmins/WHYY)

Needle said that they launch a casting call every year, but this year is special.

“We had more people audition than ever before,” she said. “We’ve hired more people than in the past, certainly since the [COVID-19] pandemic.”

The new hires will join the seasoned team of current performers. Needle said the organization has a nearly 100% retention rate. Last year, they lost just one actress, who left to play a princess at Disneyland Paris.

“That’s the only thing that’s better than this,” said Johanna Dunphy, a longtime performer who sometimes appears as Dolley Madison.

Johanna Dunphy, a longtime Historic Philadelphia actor, leads an introductory training session for newly hired performers at the Free Quaker Meeting building
Johanna Dunphy, a longtime Historic Philadelphia actor, leads an introductory training session for newly hired performers at the Free Quaker Meeting building. (Nick Kariuki/Billy Penn)

The new hires will be schooled in the art of urban history performance. This week, they gathered at the historic Free Quaker Meeting building on Arch Street for the first session of the Benstitute, Historic Philadelphia’s annual training program.

Dunphy led the session. She told the newbies their task is to be professional, friendly and, above all, interesting.

“We want every single kid – not just kid, but adult, because honestly kids are a little bit easier — we want every adult to put their phone down,” Dunphy told the class. “We are more interesting than that, but if you don’t believe in this world that you’re creating, they’re not going to either.”

Johanna Dunphy, a longtime Historic Philadelphia actor, leads an introductory training session for newly hired performers at the Free Quaker Meeting building. (Nick Kariuki/Billy Penn)

Needle said the “One Upon a Nation” benches and the costumed characters are a historic one-two punch.

“We hope that you will hear a story about someone at one of our storytelling benches and then get to go and meet them,” she said. “It’s better than Google.”

Among the new figures making their Philadelphia debut this summer will be Hannah Archer Till, a woman enslaved to Gen. George Washington as a cook during the Revolutionary War. She witnessed every battle Washington engaged in.

In 1778, Till bought her freedom and continued to cook for Washington as a paid servant. She died in 1826 at age 105, and is buried in Eden Cemetery just outside Philadelphia in Collingdale, Delaware County.

The Benstitute continues with intensive multiday sessions in April, then stages a graduation just before Memorial Day when the cast of characters will hit the ground running.

Want to hit the Old City streets playing a Revolutionary War hero? Historic Philadelphia’s Benstitute auditions for 2026 have closed, but next year’s opportunities will be listed here.

