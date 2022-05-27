Advocates suggest recycling overhaul to address ‘growing waste crisis’ in Pa.

The report finds that under current law, fewer than 500 Pa. municipalities are required to offer recycling. Close to 600 additional municipalities offer voluntary curbside recycling programs, but these are not required to meet state standards. Roughly 6% of Pennsylvanians do not have access to a municipal recycling program, according to the report.

“Only the largest municipalities are mandated to have curbside collection,” said Faran Savitz, a zero waste advocate with PennEnvironment. “But if we expand that to include all our municipalities, it’ll be easier and more efficient for all Pennsylvanians to safely recycle their waste.”

Other recommendations include creating a new landfill ban on highly recyclable items like aluminum cans and creating more incentives for food waste composting programs.

The advocates are also throwing their support behind an effort by Delaware County State Rep. Mike Zabel to expand recycling options for electronics waste.

“If you’re like me and a lot of people I know, somewhere in your house or your apartment is a junk drawer or a box full of electronics that you didn’t throw out because that felt wrong, but you didn’t know what to do with them,” Zabel said. “Right now, recycling electronics is expensive and it’s hard to do. You probably have to go search for it on the computer or hope that Philadelphia or your local municipality is sponsoring a program to run it. We want to make it easy.”