Letting lawns go wild and vacant city lots go green

Air Date: May 27, 2022 10:00 am
A front yard in Westchester County, N.Y., pictured on May 4, 2022, has been converted from lawn to pollinator-friendly, native plants. (AP Photo/Julia Rubin)

A front yard in Westchester County, N.Y., pictured on May 4, 2022, has been converted from lawn to pollinator-friendly, native plants. (AP Photo/Julia Rubin)

Americans love their lawns. This time of year, people with yards are whipping their grass into shape with mowing, blowing and fertilizing. But University of Delaware ecologist DOUGLAS TALLAMY says people should give up that perfectly manicured green carpet and let their lawns go for the sake of the birds, the bugs and the environment. Tallamy wants people to return half of their yards to the wild so that native plants and animals can flourish. We’ll talk with Tallamy about why we should give up our lawns and how to create native habitat. But first, there’s a new effort in Philadelphia to return vacant lots to communities and turn them into greens spaces and gardens. Councilmember KENDRA BROOKS joins us to talk about her Restore Community Land plan and Soil Generation’s SONIA GALIBER discusses how gardening can be an act of political resistance.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate