Middle and high school students at Seaford School District will have to use clear backpacks to carry their supplies when they return to class this fall as the district institutes a new policy designed to ensure students’ safety.

It’s the latest step the district has taken to prepare for and ideally prevent a school incident similar to what’s been experienced all over the country in recent years, from Parkland, Florida to Uvalde, Texas.

“Both the middle school principal and the high school principal talked about going to clear book bags similar to the process that you see a lot of sporting events, concerts and things like that,” said Jason Cameron, the district’s assistant superintendent.

He notes it will greatly ease the process of passing through the weapons detector.

“One of the things with the weapon detection at first was, especially in our high school every student has a Chromebook, their Chromebooks have to come out of the bookbag and before they go through the weapon detection or otherwise, the weapons detection system is set off by the Chromebooks,” he said.

While this may be new to many students, parents and guardians, the district will coordinate with vendors to ensure clear book bags are easily available in the coming months.