Pa. housing advocates say foreclosure prevention program is a ‘nightmare’

Deborah Brown is running out of time.

About a week ago, her bank told her she would face foreclosure if she didn’t clear her mortgage debt soon. The next step is a notice giving her 30 days to cure her account.

Brown, a retired counselor from Southwest Philadelphia, is terrified. She lives on a fixed income and can’t afford the bill, which is now approaching $30,000 after six months of missed payments.

“Both parents are gone. Couple siblings are gone. I have nobody in my family who can really take care of or support us,” said Brown, who lives with and takes care of an adult son disabled by a bad stroke.

Last winter, she applied for federal assistance funds through the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA), the nonprofit tasked with administering the $350 million the state received for foreclosure prevention through the American Rescue Plan. The program, dubbed the Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund (PAHAF), offers individual grants of up to $50,000 to homeowners financially impacted by the pandemic.

But Brown, like thousands of other residents, is still waiting for the funds to arrive. And the stress is building fast.

“I’m not suicidal or anything. I just feel down in the dumps. Like, when is this going to end?” said Brown.