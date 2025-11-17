From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced that the St. Hedwig Church building in Chester will no longer be used as a Catholic church.

Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez approved the relegation on Sunday of the more than century-old church to “profane but not sordid use” effective Jan. 1, 2026, meaning it will no longer be designated as a Roman Catholic church — and instead can be used for regular, nonreligious purposes considered appropriate by the church.

The church was founded in 1902 and had been holding Mass for more than 125 years, until a boiler failure in 2023 caused more than $60,000 in repairs, leaving the parish in financial distress.

Attendance at the church has also dwindled over the years, with reports indicating only around 30 to 40 people were in the pews in its later stages, according to the Archdiocese.

The Archdiocese suspended services on Dec. 31, 2023, citing the church’s proximity near multiple other places of worship, including the Church of St. Joseph in Aston.