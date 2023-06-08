What happens to papal power when a pope is unconscious? Nothing

Pope Francis’ three-hour surgery Wednesday raised a question about what happens to papal power when a pope is unconscious or otherwise incapacitated and cannot lead the Catholic Church.

The answer: nothing.

While many countries regulate the transfer of power when a head of state becomes incapacitated, and the Vatican has governance norms when a pope resigns or dies, none of those regulations apply to a sick, unconscious or hospitalized pope.

In other words, Pope Francis was still pope, fully in charge of running the Vatican and the 1.3-billion strong Catholic Church, even while under general anesthesia and undergoing surgery to repair a hernia in his abdominal wall. The Vatican said there were no complications and that he was expected to be hospitalized for several days.

No, the Vatican camerlengo, or chaimberlan, didn’t take over. No, the Vatican No. 2 didn’t step in.

“A brief period of impediment doesn’t create any problems,” said Geraldina Boni, professor of canon law at the University of Bologna and a consultant for the Vatican’s legal office. “The curial machine proceeds normally with ordinary administration.”

To wit: the Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, was out and about on Wednesday, presiding over the inauguration of an information center for pilgrims coming to Rome for the 2025 Jubilee. Shortly after Francis was admitted to the hospital, the Vatican’s daily noon bulletin came out with Francis’ new bishop appointments.

“The pope continues to act, even from the hospital,” said the Rev. Filippo Di Giacomo, a canonical expert and commentator. “Even when he’s facing painful moments like this, his power acts in the people who received vicarious power from him.”

Canon law does have provisions for when a bishop gets sick and can’t run his diocese, but none for a pope. Canon 412 says a diocese can be declared “impeded” if its bishop — due to “captivity, banishment, exile, or incapacity” — cannot fulfill his pastoral functions. In such cases, the day-to-day running of the diocese shifts to an auxiliary bishop, a vicar general or someone else.

Even though Francis is the bishop of Rome, no explicit provision exists for the pope if he similarly becomes “impeded.” Canon 335 declares simply that when the Holy See is “vacant or entirely impeded,” nothing can be altered in the governance of the church. But it doesn’t say what it means for the Holy See to be “entirely impeded” or what provisions might come into play if it ever were.

Recently, a team of canon lawyers set out to propose norms to fill that legislative gap. They created a canonical crowd-sourcing initiative in 2021 to craft a new church law regulating the office of a retired pope as well as norms to apply when a pope is unable to govern, either temporarily or permanently.

“If the condition of a totally incapacitated pope goes on for months or even years, it’s clear that this creates great harm for the church and the good of its souls,” said Bondi, who is one of the initiative’s organizers. “We need norms that identify the people or organisms to deal with the problems that cannot be put off long-term.”