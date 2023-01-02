Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

Delaware County is establishing a land bank to transform blighted and abandoned properties into new opportunities for affordable housing, commercial development, and green space.

In order to move forward, a task force of county stakeholders has been meeting to set the policies and procedures of the program.

Those guidelines will go before the Delaware County Redevelopment Authority for a vote early this year.

Laura Goodrich Cairns, the commerce director for Delaware County and the executive director of the Delaware County Redevelopment Authority, has high hopes for the land bank.

“We’re hoping, in a very positive way, it provides opportunities to create new workforce housing and new housing, in general, that’s affordable where it doesn’t exist currently or should exist but isn’t. And then also, it allows us to sort of transition gray space from the commercial standpoint as well,” Cairns said.