Extreme heat: Solutions for cities dealing with high temperatures

Record-setting heat is hitting our region, with temperatures in Philadelphia expected to reach 100 degrees for the first time in over a decade. Extreme heat warnings and “code orange” air quality alerts are in effect across Southeastern Pa. as humidity makes the sweltering weather even more oppressive.

But the hottest days of the summer can be even steamier depending on your zip code, especially in parts of the city that lack shade. Lower-income neighborhoods will feel the urban heat island effect – with too much asphalt and concrete but very few trees and green spaces, temperatures are higher than in surrounding areas.

Cities around the world are taking creative steps to cool off, but beating the heat with infrastructure comes with a price tag.

On this episode of Studio 2, we’ll talk about the impact of urban heat islands and the latest on cooling innovation and shady spaces.

Guests:

Sophia Schmidt, reporter covering the environment for WHYY’s PlanPhilly

Kurt Shickman, founder of KS Advisory, a climate resilience consulting firm

Abby Sullivan, chief resilience officer in the City of Philadelphia Office of Sustainability