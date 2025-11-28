Delaware’s wetlands at risk as Trump administration seeks to remove protections

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

Delaware’s “whale wallows,” also known as Delmarva Bays, provide homes for rare and endangered frogs, salamanders, plants and birds.

But these ephemeral wetlands that appear each spring could disappear as the Trump administration proposes to rescind Clean Water Act protections for certain waterways in an effort to expand landowner rights.

Other types of permanent freshwater wetlands are scattered throughout coastal Delaware, providing critical habitat and buffering flood waters in the state. These are also at risk of being impacted by development.

The Environmental Protection Agency on Nov. 17 announced proposed changes to the definition of “waters of the United States,” or WOTUS, that would limit the types of waterways protected under the landmark law.

The change would codify a 2023 U.S. Supreme Court decision that removed federal protections for wetlands that are either seasonal or aren’t connected to streams, lakes, rivers and oceans. The case was brought forth by Michael and Chantell Sackett, an Idaho couple who sought to build a house near a lake.

Specifically, the revisions establish that protected waterways must be “navigable,” or have a continuous water connection.

In Delaware, that leaves freshwater wetlands, many of which are on private land, vulnerable to development, said Steve Gold, a professor of law at Rutgers Law School. Property owners are more likely to fill in a wetland before selling their land, because wetlands degrade overall property values.

“If somebody owns a piece of swampland that is not connected by surface water to some nearby river or lake, then under federal law, as it’s now being interpreted, the owner of that swamp would be able to do anything they wanted to that without getting a federal permit,” Gold said.

Builders, developers and farming organizations praised the move. In a statement, Associated Builders and Contractors said the move would alleviate delays and provide a “clear definition of WOTUS.”

But environmentalists say the move could impact critical habitats, and increase the risk of flooding in areas like coastal Delaware, which are vulnerable to sea level rise and increasingly intense storms caused by climate change.