The biggest hurdle to achieving the strategies, Rogerson said, is changing a culture that doesn’t always prioritize conservation and restoration above economic needs.

“If everybody had a mental shift and understood how important wetlands and submerged aquatic vegetation were for our water quality and our flood protection and our habitat, it would be easier to come up with the funding to do these restoration strategy action items. And it would be easier to avoid wetland impacts in the future,” she said.

She said incentivizing landowners to get on board has been particularly challenging.

“If we had a mental shift and a prioritization, we would have more willing landowners as well,” she said. “That’s not like changing laws or coming up with millions of dollars. That’s really on us to just realize how important it is and make it a priority.”

There are plenty of opportunities for private landowners, whether they live along the water or not, to help improve the watershed, Rogerson added.

“Understanding that a watershed starts all the way at the top and drains all the way out, that everything you do from fertilizing and treating your lawn and washing your car and having that runoff go down the sewer — everything matters,” she said.