PhilaPort to receive millions in federal dollars to replace diesel equipment with electric alternatives
The funding is part of $3 billion for ports nationwide to tackle climate change and air pollution.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
The Philadelphia Regional Port Authority is receiving more than $77.6 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to replace a portion of its diesel fleet with electric cargo-moving equipment.
The “Clean Ports” grant is part of a $3 billion federal initiative to tackle climate change and air pollution at ports nationwide. Equipment used to move trucks, vessels and cargo release climate-warming greenhouse gasses, and worsen air quality for nearby residents and workers.
Electrifying ports nationwide will reduce more than 3 million metric tons of carbon pollution, according to the EPA. That’s equivalent to the yearly energy use of almost 400,000 homes, the agency said.
“Delivering cleaner technologies and resources to U.S. ports will slash harmful air and climate pollution while protecting people who work in and live nearby port communities,” said EPA Administrator Michael Regan in a statement.
The state agency known as PhilaPort said it will use the grant, funded by President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, to purchase electric ship-to-shore cranes, yard tractors and forklifts, as well as charging stations.
An additional $2 million will help the port examine its current emissions levels, identify areas to improve energy efficiency and inform the community about the transition to zero-emission operations.
PhilaPort, which manages facilities along the Delaware River used for international trade, said the funding will support the goals outlined in its 15-year plan to expand the port, which aims to create 9,000 new jobs and generate $170 million in tax revenue by 2040.
The “PhilaPort Strategic Plan: Destination 2040” aims to reduce the port’s carbon footprint by replacing diesel equipment with electric alternatives, and partnering with the proposed Mid-Atlantic Clean Hydrogen Hub, or MACH2, for port equipment and fuel cells.
“We are extremely pleased to be selected by the EPA as a partner in this historic investment in port infrastructure and zero-emission port equipment,” said Jeff Theobald, executive director & CEO of PhilaPort, in a statement.
“This funding will not only help us modernize our equipment, but also reinforce our dedication to creating a greener, more sustainable port. We are committed to reducing our carbon footprint and contributing to the health and well-being of our community.”
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.