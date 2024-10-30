From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Philadelphia Regional Port Authority is receiving more than $77.6 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to replace a portion of its diesel fleet with electric cargo-moving equipment.

The “Clean Ports” grant is part of a $3 billion federal initiative to tackle climate change and air pollution at ports nationwide. Equipment used to move trucks, vessels and cargo release climate-warming greenhouse gasses, and worsen air quality for nearby residents and workers.

Electrifying ports nationwide will reduce more than 3 million metric tons of carbon pollution, according to the EPA. That’s equivalent to the yearly energy use of almost 400,000 homes, the agency said.

“Delivering cleaner technologies and resources to U.S. ports will slash harmful air and climate pollution while protecting people who work in and live nearby port communities,” said EPA Administrator Michael Regan in a statement.

The state agency known as PhilaPort said it will use the grant, funded by President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, to purchase electric ship-to-shore cranes, yard tractors and forklifts, as well as charging stations.