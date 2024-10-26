From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

As the suburbs surrounding Philadelphia become more developed with apartments and retail, neighborhoods are more likely to experience the effects of flooding and stormwater runoff. The threat of climate change is expected to exacerbate the problem, as more intense rainfall is projected in the region.

But a real estate development company says it’s possible to help communities become more resilient to the effects of development and climate change, while increasing residential opportunities.

Hankin Group plans to restore the floodplain along the Lionville Run in Exton, Chester County. The stream cuts across Keva Flats, the developer’s 19-acre luxury apartment community off Route 30.

The stream’s channel has eroded over time, and is prone to flooding. So, Hankin Group has set aside $2.4 million to widen and flatten the channel, and plant native trees and shrubbery to slow down and restore water flow and control sedimentation.

“You can achieve biodiversity, you lower the floodplain elevation, you remove sediment out of the stream channel and you’re able to use it for stormwater management for future development,” said Neal Fisher, vice president of development at Hankin Group.

The project also involves the expansion of Keva Flats, located within the West Whiteland Town Center, with an additional 96 units.

As Exton becomes more developed with apartment complexes, retail and larger parking lots, the area faces increased stormwater runoff and flooding. That’s because water moves faster over paved surfaces than vegetated areas, said Virginia Smith, professor of civil and environmental engineering at Villanova University.