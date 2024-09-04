    Philadelphia Revealed

    Nothing to Wear

    Air Date: September 4, 2024
    Listen 24:34

    Baby Evie has always been Michaela Prell’s favorite doll. Soft, minimalist, gender neutral, Baby Evie slept in Michaela’s bed until it was time to go to college and the doll ended up in the bottom of a closet. A Victorian doll in the Atwater Kent collection called Flora McFlimsey — who comes with an extensive wardrobe — reminded Michaela of Baby Evie, and the difficulities of preservation.

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by Philadelphia Revealed

    Philadelphia Revealed logo art

    Philadelphia Revealed

    In each episode you'll learn about an object in the Atwater Kent Collection at Drexel University and hear a story inspired by it from a First Person Arts storyteller.

    Subscribe for free

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate