    Philadelphia Revealed

    Special Delivery

    Air Date: August 28, 2024
    Listen 26:15

    As a kid, Martha Cooney was jealous that her brother delivered newspapers. Martha loved the newspaper, especially the sports section. She never became a delivery person, but a wagon for the Philadelphia Evening Bulletin reminded her of a job she had in her 20s. Martha had jumped at the chance to deliver phonebooks, thinking it would be similar to newspapers. Great, she thought, a valuable community job. How hard could it be?

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by Philadelphia Revealed

    Philadelphia Revealed logo art

    Philadelphia Revealed

    In each episode you'll learn about an object in the Atwater Kent Collection at Drexel University and hear a story inspired by it from a First Person Arts storyteller.

    Subscribe for free

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate