    Philadelphia Revealed

    Modern Style

    Air Date: July 31, 2024
    21:20

    Ever since she was young, Tanisha Palmer has loved to style hair – for herself, for her dolls, for her friends. And her friends let her practice on them, even though when she was starting out, she’d sometimes make mistakes and burn their scalps. Tanisha was inspired by a decorative comb that was made as a souvenir for the 1876 Centennial, aka the United States’ 100th birthday party.

    Philadelphia Revealed

    In each episode you'll learn about an object in the Atwater Kent Collection at Drexel University and hear a story inspired by it from a First Person Arts storyteller.

