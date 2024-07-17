    Philadelphia Revealed

    The Philosophy of Water

    Air Date: July 17, 2024
    Listen 28:03

    Anjoli Santiago has always had a conflicted relationship with religion. Church made her feel like she belonged… until it didn’t. Now, she’s seeking a new spirituality that’s inspired by water. So she’s blown away by an image that seems to bring her two spiritualities together: a church, floating on the Delaware River.

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by Philadelphia Revealed

    Philadelphia Revealed

    Across 10 episodes, you're going to learn the history of Philadelphia through 10 objects.

    Subscribe for free

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate