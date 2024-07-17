The Philosophy of Water

The Philosophy of WaterListen 28:03
Anjoli Santiago has always had a conflicted relationship with religion. Church made her feel like she belonged… until it didn’t. Now, she’s seeking a new spirituality that’s inspired by water. So she’s blown away by an image that seems to bring her two spiritualities together: a church, floating on the Delaware River.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.