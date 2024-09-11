    Philadelphia Revealed

    Publicly and Spectacularly Crazy

    Air Date: September 11, 2024
    Listen 26:50

    Honora Power, known as “Crazy Nora,” was something of a celebrity in 19th century Philadelphia. An Irish immigrant, debt collector, and roving “street character,” Nora was immortalized in articles, poems, and a painting in the Atwater Kent collection. They paint an ambigious picture of a woman both loved and feared. Nora’s story reminded Daralyse Lyons of her own struggles with mental health, and the eating disorder treatment that brought her to Philadelphia.

