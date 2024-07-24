    Philadelphia Revealed

    No Time to Grieve

    Air Date: July 24, 2024
    Listen 30:41

    The handcuffs in the Atwater Kent collection stood out to Yahya Moore right away. He was recently released from prison, after serving 25 years for a crime he didn’t commit. Through studying the law, he saw the link between modern mass incarceration and slavery. And feels a deep connection to the abolitionist who might have worn these shackles: John Brown.

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by Philadelphia Revealed

    Philadelphia Revealed logo art

    Philadelphia Revealed

    In each episode you'll learn about an object in the Atwater Kent Collection at Drexel University and hear a story inspired by it from a First Person Arts storyteller.

    Subscribe for free

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate