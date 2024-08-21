    Philadelphia Revealed

    Kinkeeping

    Air Date: August 21, 2024
    Listen 25:25

    A photo album found in a trash heap inspired memories of Cecily Alexandria’s grandfather, a WWII veteran, and the home her grandparents shared. The album offers a glimpse into the lives of multiple black soldiers, during duty and after their return to civilian life. Yet, none of the men in the album are identified. No names, no recent addresses, no next of kin. What work does it take to be remembered? And how do we avoid being forgottten when faced with the shroud of bigotry?

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by Philadelphia Revealed

    Philadelphia Revealed logo art

    Philadelphia Revealed

    In each episode you'll learn about an object in the Atwater Kent Collection at Drexel University and hear a story inspired by it from a First Person Arts storyteller.

    Subscribe for free

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate