Tracking another round of snowfall for Presidents Day weekend

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Clouding thickens up this evening with a passing rain or snow shower for some.

Tonight: A passing rain or snow shower. Becoming windy. Low 34.

Friday: It’s a very blustery day with 35-40 mph wind gusts. The day starts off with sun before clouds increase during the afternoon, high 43.

Snow develops after midnight, which will make for slippery conditions on the roads by Saturday morning. The system departs around mid-morning.