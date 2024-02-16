Tracking another round of snowfall for Presidents Day weekend
A clipper system passes tonight ahead of a blustery Friday and Saturday morning snow.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Clouding thickens up this evening with a passing rain or snow shower for some.
Tonight: A passing rain or snow shower. Becoming windy. Low 34.
Friday: It’s a very blustery day with 35-40 mph wind gusts. The day starts off with sun before clouds increase during the afternoon, high 43.
Snow develops after midnight, which will make for slippery conditions on the roads by Saturday morning. The system departs around mid-morning.
Saturday: Periods of snow during the morning. Watch for slippery roads and sidewalks.
Snow tapers off before lunchtime with a coating to 2″ possible for most areas around Philadelphia and north.
South of the city, 2″ to 4″ of snow is in the forecast. Near Cape May and southern Delaware will see less. Perhaps a coating to 2″.
Behind the storm, clouds will break for some sunshine, but it’s breezy and cold, high 39.
Sunday: Sunny skies and breezy, high 42.
Monday (Presidents Day): Sunny skies and mild for the holiday, high 46.
Tuesday: Clouds mix with sunshine, high 49.
Wednesday: Remaining mild under partly sunny skies, high 52.
Thursday: Increasing clouds. Rain moves in late. High 53.
