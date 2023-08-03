If a caller is transferred to a public health nurse, the nurse will ask about any medications a caller takes and whether they took them that day, Minter said. The nurse will ask a caller to measure their blood sugar level if they have access to a monitor.

People most at risk for heat-related illness include young children, elders, and people who are ill or take certain medications, according to the CDC.

“Mainly diabetic patients, hypertension patients, asthmatic patients,” Minter said. “A lot of them can become dehydrated fast. A lot of them can have breathing issues fast.”

Public health nurses will encourage callers to drink water, take medications, or put a cold, wet rag on their foreheads.

“A lot of them can’t get a hold of their physicians and their doctors right away,” Minter said. “Having … a nurse to be able to guide them through some of the clinical components that would help them at that particular time … I think it’s more of just hearing somebody’s voice and feeling safe.”

A nurse that’s dispatched to a home will do a further health assessment, keep a person stable, and help a person get to a hospital if needed.

During last month’s heat health emergency, which lasted three days, the heatline received 81 calls. Of those, three people were referred to nurses.

Tips for staying cool at home or finding a cooling center

In cases that are not yet medical emergencies, heatline staff provide tips on staying safe in a hot home.

“A lot of our seniors are homebound … so they’re trying to figure out the best way to improve their situation,” Lawrence said.

Heatline staff advise callers to get to the lowest level of their home, such as the basement, since heat rises. If a caller has no air conditioning, heatline staff recommend opening windows for air flow.

“People might think it’s counterintuitive because it’s hot outside, but a lot of these homes are made of bricks, which actually can condense heat like a brick oven,” Lawrence said.

Heatline staff recommend wearing loose-fitting clothing, taking multiple cold showers a day if needed, and drinking lots of fluids that are low in sugar and caffeine.

“We recommend staying over-hydrated,” Lawrence said.

Some callers may have an air conditioning unit at home, but be unsure how to turn it on, Minter said. Public health workers dispatched to a home can help.

Heatline staff also help callers find the cooling centers closest to their homes. During last month’s heat health emergency, the city set up cooling centers at 32 libraries and rec centers with extended hours.

“If [callers] want to speak to somebody at the actual location … we could transfer them to that particular library or senior center or rec center,” Lawrence said.

The Philadelphia Corporation for Aging does not provide transportation to cooling centers, but will give callers information about transit routes and SEPTA’s CCT. Staff and public health nurses will even help callers contact neighbors or relatives that may be able to offer a ride.

“Most times they’ll have someone’s phone number and they will provide it to us, and we can call and say, ‘Hey, Mr. So-and-so is in some need of help. Can you assist in this manner?’” Minter said.