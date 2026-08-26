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A dean at Rutgers University is accused of recording “upskirt” videos while working at the university on a mobile device.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office said that Joshua Kohut was arrested and charged with fourth-degree invasion of privacy Tuesday.

Kohut, who has been with the university for 29 years, is the dean of research at Rutgers School of Environmental and Biological Sciences and research director at the New Jersey Agriculture Experiment Station. According to his resume, he has held both positions since 2025. He is also a professor in the marine and coastal sciences department.

Investigators seized mobile devices belonging to Kohut while executing a search warrant Tuesday. One device was found to have “upskirt” videos, according to the attorney general’s office.

“An invasion of privacy like this is not just disturbing, it is also a criminal act. We will prosecute accordingly,” said Attorney General Jennifer Davenport in a news release.

Kohut, 51, faces up to 18 months in prison and up to a $10,000 fine if convicted. As of Wednesday, he did not have a defense attorney, according to electronic court records.