Community members in North Philadelphia are raising funds for a man whose car was damaged after being flipped multiple times before the Super Bowl.

Before the game even started, a group of people were caught on video going on a destructive rampage near Temple University. Video shows them flipping a vehicle that belonged to Richard Pierce and damaging several others. Pierce’s car was flipped multiple times, resulting in a smashed windshield, broken door handles, and missing rearview mirrors.

A fundraiser, organized by neighbors of Arlington St., originally set out to raise $4,000 dollars for Pierce, who has lived in the neighborhood for nearly 30 years. The fundraiser quickly surpassed expectations, raising more than $10,000 so far.